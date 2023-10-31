Badgers 2024 four-star target to announce decision Friday

The Wisconsin Badgers will receive some vital recruiting news soon, as 2024 four-star center Daniel Jacobsen is set to announce his decision this Friday.

Huge #Badgers basketball recruiting news.



Commitment date for Daniel Jacobsen: Friday. https://t.co/DUiWBSPLFL — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 31, 2023

Jacobsen has narrowed his list down to two schools and will decide between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers, per several reports.

A top target of the Badgers, Jacobsen recently announced his intentions to reclassify to the 2024 class, where he could join four-star point guard Daniel Freitag and three-star Jack Robison in Wisconsin’s class.

Jacobsen took an official visit to Wisconsin earlier this month, which followed an official to Purdue in September.

Big thanks to @BadgerMBB and the whole staff for an awesome visit! Loved seeing the new facilities and meeting with all the great professionals involved with the program. On Wisconsin!! ⚪️ @d_jacobsen23 pic.twitter.com/U3HgkSu9qe — Rob Jacobsen (@rob_jacobsen) October 16, 2023

Jacobsen, a 7’3 center who will attend Brewster Academy, has officially visited with Wisconsin, Purdue, and Minnesota.

Jacobsen’s goal was to commit ahead of or around National Signing Day, which comes on November 8th.

The Badgers struck gold with their 2024 class with the commitment of Freitag, their biggest fish over the past two years, although they missed out on other top targets in forwards Jackson McAndrew and Kon Knueppel.

Now, the Badgers have a chance to bolster an already-good recruiting class with the addition of Jacobsen, who has been a top target for a while.