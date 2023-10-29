Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-0 sweep over Michigan State, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers return to the UW Field House for a match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon, looking to continue their strong season.

The Badgers had an iffy start on Friday, but ultimately did enough to earn yet another sweep in conference play, bouncing back from the tough 3-2 loss to the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers, coming in with an 19-1 record, have swept 10 of their last 11 opponents, with the Nebraska matchup being the lone difference, and will look to add Minnesota to the list.

Meanwhile, the Gophers come in with a 10-9 record, including 6-5 in conference play, most recently getting swept by the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Sunday afternoon?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!