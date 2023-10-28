Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are heading into Week 9 with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M.

The Badgers, who stand at 5-2 heading into the game, are 14.5 point underdogs heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes enter the game at 7-0, fresh off a 20-12 victory over Penn State, and will look to spoil the primetime outing at the Camp.

Wisconsin comes into game with last season’s 52-21 defeat on their minds, hoping for a different outcome at home, although the stakes are tougher with a redshirt freshman quarterback at the helm in Braedyn Locke.

Can the Badgers pull off the victory this time around?

Check out all of our gameday pieces ahead of Wisconsin’s bout this Saturday.

