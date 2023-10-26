Badgers in the NFL: Week 7

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 7.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: Bye week.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: 2 hurries, 4 tackles, and the best PFF grade on the entire Saints’ defense at 89.8 in what was likely Baun’s top game as a pro.

Ryan Ramczyk: Missed this game with a concussion. Hope you feel better soon, Ryan.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: A relatively quiet statistical game with a tackle and 2 hurries, but his huge 3rd quarter interception was key to a Steelers win and showed yet again why Watt is the best defensive player in the league.

Keeanu Benton: 2 hits, a tackle, and a QB hurry in another overall solid game for the rookie.

Nick Herbig: A sack, 2 tackles, and a QB hurry to go along with a sterling 84.2 PFF grade, tops on the Steelers’ defense (Note: Herbig, Benton, and Watt were 1-3). Herbig’s snaps should increase as the season goes on.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Played only 5 special teams snaps.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: The Cowboys were on a bye, which hopefully gave coaches additional time to figure out how to use Jake more in games. Winning games becomes much easier if they do.

Tyler Biadasz: Bye week.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: No sacks, hits, or hurries allowed while posting the Rams’ best OL PFF grade of the day.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: 1 tackle in a solid but quiet day for Chenal.

Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards: Only 2 tackles in his lowest-graded game of 2023.

Jack Sanborn: 2 tackles and nowhere near enough run for the tanking Bears.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: The only time I want Wilson to suck is against the Packers and he couldn’t even do that right, beating Green Bay with an efficient, error-free day.

194 yards with 1 TD, 0 INT, and 21 rushing yards don’t jump off the page, but it was enough to steal a victory.

Matt Henningsen: 2 tackles and 1 QB hurry for the smartest player on the Broncos and maybe the entire NFL.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: 5 total plays and did not stat for the high-octane Dolphins offense.

Andrew Van Ginkel: 6 tackles, a hit, and a hurry for The Notorious A.V.G., who was often forced to play out of position in this game as a true linebacker.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: As I noted last week, Taylor’s usage is headed straight up, and he turned in a solid game with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 3 catches for 45 yards.

More importantly, JT averaged a full yard per carry more than Zack Moss, who is being relegated to life as a handcuff running back.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: Allowed 2 hurries, but no hits or sacks in a win over the Lions.

Houston Texans

Michael Deiter: Bye week.