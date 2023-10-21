Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Thread

It’s finally here.

The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers are set to play the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road in the most anticipated volleyball game of the year.

The Badgers, coming in with an 18-0 record, have swept nine straight opponents in Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State (2x), Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, and Maryland.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers have been equally as dominant with an 18-0 record, most recently sweeping Northwestern and No. 13 Penn State.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State, and has a chance to add the biggest opponent to the list with Nebraska.

In the first matchup between these two highly competitive teams, who will come out as the victor?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!