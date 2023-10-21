Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are heading into Week 8 with a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M.

The Badgers, who stand at 4-2 heading into the game, are 2.5-point favorites heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the Illini enter the game at 3-4, fresh off a 27-24 upset victory over Maryland, and will look to spoil redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke’s first career start with the Badgers.

Wisconsin comes into this game with history on its mind, as the Badgers are looking to avenge their 34-10 loss from last season that ultimately led to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst.

Can the Badgers pull off the win this time around?

Check out all of our gameday pieces ahead of Wisconsin’s weekend bout.

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!