Wisconsin Badgers vs. Bemidji State Beavers: Game Thread

Fresh off a series sweep against Minnesota State, the Wisconsin Badgers are hosting the Bemidji State Beavers in their third consecutive home series.

Game 1 begins on Friday, with the opening face-off scheduled for 7:00 P.M. CT at the LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers, 6-0, have outscored opponents 54-6 through the first six games of the season, recording shutouts in three matches, including both against Minnesota State.

The weekend series precludes a three-series road stretch, starting with St. Thomas next weekend, which is followed by trips to St. Cloud State and Ohio State.

For the third consecutive week, the Badgers are the unanimous No. 1 in the USCHO Poll, with Ohio State and Minnesota ranking at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

Can the Badgers continue their recent success with a victory on Friday over the Beavers? We’ll find out at 7:00 P.M.

