Badgers in the NFL: Week 6

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 6.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: The rookie only got 12 snaps for the surprising Jets, who shocked the Eagles. He’s been up and down, but his ups have hinted at a high-end NFL starter.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: Had a really nice pick early in the game that he, sadly, fumbled right back. Finished with a QB hurry and 4 tackles.

Ryan Ramczyk: Allowed a hit and 3 hurries in a below-average game for the usually rock-solid LT.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

Any Bye Week for T.J. Watt, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and Isaiahh Loudermilk makes this column less fun.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: Only 1 catch for 15 yards on a criminally low 1 target in another game where Dallas’s offensive coordinator s**t the bed by not targeting the often running-free Ferguson more.

Even the broadcast crew was noticing it. By contrast, Michael Gallup was thrown to a whopping 10 times, ending up with only 3 catches for 24 yards. What is even going on here?

Tyler Biadasz: A below-average day for Tyler, allowing a sack and 3 hurries.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: Allowed 0 sacks and emerged with a fantastic 82.7 PFF grade.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: Quiet game for Chenal, with only two tackles. Better days will come for the sure-tackling Chenal.

Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards: 8 tackles and a sack, with a sterling 91.0 PFF grade. High-level play for Edwards.

Jack Sanborn: The Bears didn’t listen to me and give Sanborn more snaps, but he still parlayed his 19 into 5 tackles, a hurry, and a fantastic 90.2 PFF grade, which ranked amongst the NFL’s elite last week. PLAY HIM MORE, YOU TOOLS.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: Cratered, with 95 yards passing, 1 TD, and 2 INT vs the Chiefs, with 31 rushing yards tacked on. A bad performance against the Packers this week could spell the end of Wilson’s stay in Denver as the team embraces a full sell-off/Caleb Williams tank.

Matt Henningsen: No stats this week for one of the brainiest Badgers in recent memory.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: No rushing or receiving stats, but a stellar 76.2 PFF pass blocking grade for the Dolphins who are the closest thing 2023 has to the late 90s Rams.

Andrew Van Ginkel: He’s having an electrifying season, but Sunday was a quiet day for The Notorious A.V.G., with 1 QB hit and 4 tackles.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: Despite being held to a pedestrian 19 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving on 5 catches, it’s buy low time on Taylor. Starting this weekend, Taylor will dominate the Colts’ backfield snaps and get all of the touches he can handle for the team paying him that massive new contract. Trade for him now in fantasy football.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: A clean game for him, with zero sacks, pressures, or hits allowed and a very strong 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Houston Texans

Michael Deiter: Relegated to 4 special teams snaps.

Buffalo Bills

David Edwards: A solid game with 0 sacks or pressures of Josh Allen surrendered in part-time duty.