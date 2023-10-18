Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

Fresh off an eighth straight sweep, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes, with tip slated for 7 P.M. CT on Wednesday.

The Badgers, who stand at 17-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play hot, with sweeps against Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, and Maryland in each of its last eight contests.

With the win over Maryland, Wisconsin has extended its winning streak to 27 consecutive sets, which started in a comeback effort against the No. 3 Florida Gators last month.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State.

They’ll have a chance to repeat against Ohio State on Wednesday, with this match taking place at the UW Field House instead.

Next up for the Badgers is the well-awaited match against the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, which will be their biggest test to date.

But, for now, the focus is on Ohio State, where the Badgers will look for a ninth consecutive sweep.

Stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!