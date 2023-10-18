Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 8

Writing one of these after a Wisconsin Badgers loss is not a good feeling.

It’s like trying to choke down leftovers that you’ve already had three days in a row. I am not sure what else to say other than this should’ve been easier this week. Anyway, let’s jump in!

14. Indiana Hoosiers (2-4)

Indiana led Michigan for like 3 seconds. And then they ended up losing 52-7. They are right where they belong at 14.

13. Michigan State Spartans (2-4)

Michigan State has lost four straight and they have their annual game against Michigan coming up this weekend. I’m not sure they have more than one win left in them for this year.

12. Minnesota Gophers (3-3)

The Northwestern loss still looms large here. Minnesota has Iowa this weekend and if they can do the Badgers a favor, I would consider moving them up and letting go of the devastating loss against Northwestern.

11. Northwestern Wildcats(3-3)

Three wins is two more than last year. It’s time for the meat of their Big Ten schedule and I would anticipate that they fall in the near future.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4)

Beating Maryland is not an easy task but Brett Bielema has been known to win these one-off games every once in a while. Is this a one-game thing or is Illinois rounding into form? Illinois has an opportunity to climb from the bottom of the Big Ten West this week with a win against Wisconsin.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3)

Nebraska fans are sitting around talking about winning the West. I think we all know that won't happen. They will be a bowl team and they feel perfect at No. 9 for now.

8. Purdue Boilermakers (2-5)

I can’t sit here and justify this. Purdue beat Illinois and lost to three teams ranked ahead of them. Should they be lower? Probably. Is there a spot for them any lower? You tell me.

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2)

They nearly lost to a horrible Michigan State team which has me doubting them at No. 7 but again, who behind them deserves to be ranked this high?

6. Wisconsin Badgers(4-2)

After Saturday, they don’t really deserve to be this high. They may drop significantly if they can’t find a way to win with Braedyn Locke at quarterback. For now, they remain MID.

5. Maryland (5-2)

Losing to Illinois is worthy of a large drop.

But, as it's been with many of these teams, I can’t justify dropping them lower than where they already are.

Maryland can redeem itself with a win over Penn State or Michigan in the future, but right now, I am not buying their hype as much as I was two weeks ago.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes(6-1)

They sure don’t deserve it but here they are. I’ve never seen an uglier brand but they continue to defy the odds. I think they still have two more losses left but at this point, they control their own destiny in the West. They play Minnesota this weekend and that could be even uglier than last week.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes(6-0)

Beating Purdue didn't move the needle much for me. I’ve been saying it for weeks. They are stuck here until this weekend's game. If they can beat Penn State, they’ll be No. 2.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions(6-0)

Coming off a bye and heading to Ohio State for their biggest game of the season. Penn State has earned No. 2 but they’ll really earn it with a win this weekend.

1. Michigan Wolverines(7-0)

Michigan looks unstoppable and I would expect that to be the case until further notice.