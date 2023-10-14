Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are heading into Week 7 with a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 3:00 P.M.

The Badgers, who stand at 4-1 heading into the game, are 9.5-point favorites heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes enter the game at 5-1, fresh off a 20-14 victory over Purdue, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Not only are the Badgers and Hawkeyes fighting for first place in the Big Ten West, but the two are also entrenched in a rivalry for the Heartland Trophy, which will be on the line Saturday.

Check out all of our gameday pieces ahead of Wisconsin’s weekend bout.

