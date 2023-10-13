Wisconsin Badgers vs. Bemidji State Beavers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers had a strong first week of the Mike Hastings era, sweeping the Augustana Vikings with a pair of shutouts, winning 4-0 in the opener and 3-0 last Saturday to begin the season 2-0.

As a result, the Badgers nearly saw an appearance in the USCHO Top 20 poll, being the No. 1 team outside of the rankings.

On Friday, the Badgers will start a six-game road trip with a visit to Bemidji State, who lost 5-2 in an exhibition match to Minnesota in their lone action thus far this season.

The Badgers, who finished the 2022 season with a 13-23 record, fired longtime head coach Tony Granato in the offseason, electing to hire Hastings as his replacement from Minnesota State.

Can the Badgers start the year off on a good note and remain undefeated, which could earn them a trip into the Top 20?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!