Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota State Mavericks: Game Thread

Fresh off a series sweep against Boston College in the home opener last week, the Wisconsin Badgers are hosting the Minnesota State Mavericks in the second of three consecutive home series.

The Badgers started off the two-game series with a 6-0 shutout over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Game 2 begins on Friday, with the opening face-off scheduled for 7:00 P.M. CT at the LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers, 5-0, were seen as the unanimous No. 1 in the polls this week after 5-3 and 12-2 victories over Boston College last week, starting off their season where they left off.

The Badgers have won each of the last seven matchups in this battle between Minnesota State, including all of the six between the two sides last season.

Can the Badgers continue their recent success with a victory on Friday over the Mavericks? We’ll find out at 7:00 P.M.

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!