Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Game Thread

Fresh off a sixth straight 3-0 sweep, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with tip slated for 7 P.M. CT on Friday.

The Badgers, who stand at 15-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play hot, with sweeps against Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois in each of its last six contests.

Wisconsin has been flat-out dominant in recent matches, winning 21 consecutive sets, which started in a comeback effort against the No. 3 Florida Gators last month.

On Friday, the Badgers will look for a seventh straight sweep as they start a three-game home stretch, with Rutgers being their first opponent.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State, with some major matchups coming up in October.

