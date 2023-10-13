Badgers in the NFL: Week 5

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 4.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: It was an up-and-down game for the rookie vs the Broncos. He didn’t allow a sack, but was beaten for three hurries.

It’s important to remember, however, that it was only his 3rd NFL game and also that he had been very good in his first two. There will be many better days for the talented Tippmann in the near future.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: Recorded a QB hurry amongst his 14 defensive snaps.

Ryan Ramczyk: 0 sacks allowed along with a solid 75.8 PFF grade in a nice bounce-back game vs the Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: 2 sacks, 3 hurries, and a batted ball for Watt in just another game the best defensive player on the planet. A very nice 84.0 PFF grade was just the cherry on top.

Keeanu Benton: 3 tackles and a QB hit in another overall solid game for the rookie.

Nick Herbig: Only 5 snaps for the ex-Badger, who will have many better days at the office as his career unfolds.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Two tackles on 13 snaps.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: Only 3 catches for 28 yards in a scathing indictment of Dak Prescott and/or the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Tyler Biadasz: Allowed 0 sacks, but also 2 hurries in a somewhat subpar game by his high standards. But, he was only one week removed from his return from a hamstring injury and was playing against an outstanding Niners defense.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: Allowed a sack and 2 hurries against a bloodthirsty Eagles’ D, yet still ended up with the Rams’ OL’s best PFF grade of the day.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: Sacked Kirk Cousins, which is a solid day at the office in my book.

Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards: 9 tackles and a sack for Edwards in a very comfortable Bears win (over a so-so opponent) that their fans are using as evidence of a return to dominance for the team less than one week after having “Caleb Williams to Chicago” keg parties.

Jack Sanborn: 4 tackles in only 18 snaps. Hmm, should we do this math to project how many tackles he’d have if allowed to play 70 snaps? (Hint: it’s a lot of tackles.)

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: While his overall numbers weren’t bad, including 2 TDs, 0 INTs, and 196 yards passing, along with an additional 47 yards rushing, Wilson lost a critical fumble and had his lowest PFF grades of 2023 against a stout Jets defense.

Matt Henningsen: Didn’t record a stat in his 8 defensive snaps and 13 special teams plays.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: Played 19 offensive snaps, not receiving a carry or target.

Andrew Van Ginkel: He’s making a true Pro Bowl case for himself after yet another stellar game. Had 1 sack to rank amongst the league leaders on the season (14th in the NFL), to go along with an eye-popping 7 hurries, 1 batted pass, and 3 tackles.

He’s obviously feeling very comfortable in Vic Fangio’s scheme, being given some ability to improvise. The Notorious A.V.G. is setting himself up for a potentially huge new contract after playing 2023 on a $1.65 Million “prove it” deal.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: Finally making his 2023 debut soon after inking a massive payday (3 year/$42 million extension), JT was eased back into action with only 6 rushes for 18 yards and 1 catch for 16 yards in what will be his lightest load of the rest of his natural life after getting that gigantic deal.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: A bit of an up-and-down game, but no hits or sacks allowed against a Steelers Defense that gets both in bunches.

Houston Texans

Michael Deiter: Had only 5 special teams snaps as he works his way back from injury.