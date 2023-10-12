Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota State Mavericks: Game Thread

Fresh off a series sweep against Boston College in the home opener last week, the Wisconsin Badgers are hosting the Minnesota State Vikings in the second of three consecutive home series.

Game 1 begins on Thursday, with the opening face-off scheduled for 7:00 P.M. CT at the LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers, 4-0, were seen as the unanimous No. 1 in the polls this week after 5-3 and 12-2 victories over Boston College last week, starting off their season where they left off.

Thursday marks the reunion between the Badgers and Minnesota State, with the former team winning all six matchups between the two sides in 2022, including the WCHA First Round series last February at the LaBahn Arena.

Can the Badgers continue their recent success with a victory on Thursday over the Mavericks? We’ll find out at 7:00 P.M.

