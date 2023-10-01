AMA: Ask your Badgers questions at the Bye Week

The Wisconsin Badgers enjoyed an early bye week in Week 5, where they still remain at the top of the Big Ten West as the lone undefeated team in conference play in the division.

With the bye week, we’ll have a weekend edition of “Ask Me Anything”, where you can ask whatever Badgers’ questions you have, whether football, basketball, or Wisconsin-related.

Following the bye week, Wisconsin will have a two-game home stretch, hosting Rutgers in their homecoming match in Week 6 before a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 7.

In basketball news, hear what head coach Greg Gard had to say in the first media session of the season.

Every single week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!