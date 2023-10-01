Badgers could see reunion with former QB after injury

The Wisconsin Badgers enjoyed an early bye week in Week 5 after starting the season 3-1, including 1-0 in conference play, and remain atop the Big Ten West after the weekend slate of games concluded.

While the Big Ten East has four undefeated teams still, the Badgers are the lone undefeated team in conference play out West, and will look to continue the trend when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6.

However, there is an intriguing matchup down the line that could have significant conference implications that just saw another twist added to it.

Of course, I’m talking about Wisconsin’s matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes, which is arguably the most important game on their schedule given the battle in the Big Ten West.

The Hawkeyes faced some unfortunate news on Saturday, losing quarterback Cade McNamara to a non-contact injury during their win over the Michigan State Spartans.

While the severity of the injury is currently unknown, McNamara was seen on crutches during halftime and after the game.

The injury to McNamara placed former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Deacon Hill into action for the Hawkeyes, and the Iowa transfer threw for 115 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while completing 11/27 of his passes in the win over Michigan State.

Hill is the next in line to start should McNamara miss time, which could lead to a reunion with his former team, as the Badgers play the Hawkeyes in just two weeks at Camp Randall Stadium.

In a game that could decide the potential winner of the Big Ten West, the matchup just got a whole lot more interesting with the added twist of Deacon Hill in at quarterback.