Former Wisconsin DB Troy Vincent selected to College Football Hall of Fame

The Wisconsin Badgers announced that former defensive back Troy Vincent has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a Class of 2023 inductee.

Vincent becomes the 12th Badgers player to earn the honor and the first since standout offensive lineman Joe Thomas was selected in 2019.

The standout defensive back finished his Wisconsin career with 192 tackles, four interceptions, and 31 passes defended, including a 13 pass-breakup season in 1990 that was a season record at the time.

Additionally, Vincent was a prolific punt returner, returning 66 punts during his career for 773 yards and three touchdowns, while still serving as the record holder for the longest punt return touchdown in school history with a 90-yarder in 1991.

Following his excellent collegiate career, Vincent went on to have a 15-year NFL career, which included five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors.

Currently, Vincent serves as Executive Vice President of Football Operations with the NFL.

Here is the full 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, per the National Football Foundation:

Players

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

Coaches

Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)

Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8%); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)