Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, being winners of their last six games and sporting an impressive 11-2 record to begin the season.

The Badgers began the new year with a victory, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a tight 63-60 race, overcoming the loss of Tyler Wahl in the first half to improve their winning streak.

Can the Badgers continue the new year strong? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!