Breaking: Wisconsin lands Cincinnati OL Joe Huber

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to add talent via the transfer portal, landing Cincinnati offensive lineman Joe Huber on Friday after he took a visit earlier this week.

Huber marks the second addition that the Badgers have made in the past two days, joining defensive lineman Darian Varner, who transferred from Temple yesterday.

Huber, a redshirt sophomore, was a starter for the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2022 at right tackle, earning his mark as an above-average run blocker.

With four of Wisconsin’s five starters already returning along the offensive line, Huber could act as the team’s sixth offensive line, which they used in several packages this season, while serving as vital depth, should he not win an increased role in the offseason.

Huber now is the fifth transfer player that Wisconsin has landed this offseason, joining Varner, quarterbacks Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai, as well as defensive back Jason Maitre.