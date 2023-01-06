Wisconsin Football: Luke Fickell’s updated coaching staff

As the Wisconsin Badgers finished their bowl game last week, Luke Fickell’s main objectives for the near future were to finalize his coaching staff and continue his recruiting efforts to bolster the roster.

Now, both of those are starting to come into shape as several names have been related to or announced by the Badgers as a part of Fickell’s coaching staff for 2023, while the team has received recent commitments, including one from transfer defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday.

Here is an updated tracker of Fickell’s coaching staff, be it official or unofficial.

Offensive Staff

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach: Phil Longo

Running Backs Coach: Unknown

Wide Receivers Coach/Assistant Head Coach: Mike Brown

Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Gino Guidugli

Offensive Line Coach: Jack Bicknell Jr.

Defensive Staff

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach: Mike Tressel

Defensive Line Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach: Unknown

Cornerbacks Coach: Paul Haynes(Not confirmed, but expected)

Safeties Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Coach: Colin Hitschler

Luke Fickell brought a core of coaches with him from Cincinnati, which included Brown, Guidugli, Tressel, and Hitschler.

Additionally, Fickell is bringing along Brady Collins, who is expected to be the director of Strength and Conditioning, as well as top recruiters Pat Lambert and Max Stienecker.

Fickell’s biggest splash was the hire of UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo, which has led to several commitments from high-caliber players. Longo brings his offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. with him, who was hired from Louisville prior to the 2021 season.

Paul Haynes, a coach with significant experience, was hired yesterday from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, rounding out the defensive coaching staff that is expected to make at least one more hire.

Stay tuned for the latest with Luke Fickell’s coaching staff!