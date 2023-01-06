4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today

Luke Fickell may not be done yet.

After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter.

Williams, a four-star recruit and the No. 47 player in the Class of 2022, was projected as a polished route-runner with the ability to win at the catch point, while serving as a willing blocker.

Due to the influx of talent in the position group, Williams didn’t see much playing time, catching just four passes for 34 yards on the season.

The hype around Williams built late Thursday night as newly-acquired transfer quarterback Nick Evers tweeted at Williams about a potential partnership.

That tweet came after Williams had retweeted Evers’s tweet on his arrival to Wisconsin, sparking a connection between him and the Big 10 school.

Williams would add to a wide receiver room that returns top wideouts Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis, as well as Markus Allen, who initially announced his intentions to transfer, but returned to the program following the coaching change.