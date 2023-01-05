Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft.

The #Badgers needed DL depth and get it with Darian Varner. https://t.co/KBBWXpFkOt — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) January 5, 2023

Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where he earned All-AAC honors after a 7.5-sack, 12.5 tackle-for-loss season while serving as one of Temple’s five captains.

Darian Varner was first-team All-AAC last year at Temple.



Had 7.5 sacks last season and 12.5 TFL and was a captain for the team as a redshirt freshman.



Luke Fickell strikes again.#Badgers — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) January 5, 2023

Standing at 6’2, 260-pounds, Varner provides a threat at defensive end, not only as a pass-rusher, but also as a run-defender.

Varner initially committed to Virginia Tech earlier this month, but flipped to Wisconsin and now joins James Thompson Jr., Rodas Johnson, and Isaiah Mullens as key members of the edge rotation.

With Varner in the mix, head coach Luke Fickell continues to find impact players via the transfer portal, as the former Cincinnati coach has already landed quarterbacks Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai, as well as defensive back Jason Maitre to fill in holes on the team.