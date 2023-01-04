Wisconsin Badgers reportedly hiring Minnesota co-DC Paul Haynes

Luke Fickell has struck again.

The newly-minted Wisconsin Badgers head coach has started rounding out the entirety of his coaching staff, with Minnesota co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes reportedly being the latest hire.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Tuesday that Wisconsin was hiring their rival’s cornerbacks coach to Fickell’s staff.

Source confirms #Wisconsin is hiring Paul Haynes from rival #Minnesota for its defensive staff. Haynes served as Minnesota's co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Former head coach at Kent State. @mzenitz first. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 4, 2023

Haynes brings experience not only as a coordinator, but as a head coach, having served at the position at Kent State for several seasons.

Haynes also has extensive experience in the Big 10, having coached at Minnesota since 2020, while also being at Michigan State for two different stints.

Haynes adds to a defensive coaching staff that already involves defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, while Colin Hitschler is expected to join the staff as well from Cincinnati, where he was a co-defensive coordinator.

Haynes’s role with the Badgers isn’t currently clear, but he represents another major hire for Luke Fickell’s 2023 staff.