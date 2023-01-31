VIDEO: Badgers DT Keeanu Benton flashing at Senior Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers had several players depart for the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason, especially along the defensive side, with senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton amongst them.

Benton, a 6’4, 315-pound tackle who can play in the 1-tech or the 3-tech, was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where he is considered to be one of the better defensive players available.

With practices starting on Tuesday, check out some clips and comments on Benton during his first day there.

Violent & explosive hands from Keeanu Benton. Kid can move @ 312. pic.twitter.com/Su5dKwyACP — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 31, 2023

Olu Oluwatimi vs Keeanu Benton pic.twitter.com/Ku774tpKPO — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton running agility drills#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/rstWXfUaBD — Shaving Points Podcast (@shaving_pts_pod) January 31, 2023

Nobody has really blocked Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton yet — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 31, 2023

Just as “Jump Around” blasts through the speakers, #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton claims another victim, ripping through Oluwatimi.



Entered the week as one of the best defensive prospects here and he hasn’t disappointed. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2023

Benton’s violent hands earned him some love from fellow Badgers teammate Nick Herbig, who shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Looking to improve his draft stock, Benton will be a player to watch going forward during the week of Senior Bowl practices.