VIDEO: Badgers DT Keeanu Benton flashing at Senior Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers had several players depart for the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason, especially along the defensive side, with senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton amongst them.
Benton, a 6’4, 315-pound tackle who can play in the 1-tech or the 3-tech, was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where he is considered to be one of the better defensive players available.
With practices starting on Tuesday, check out some clips and comments on Benton during his first day there.
Violent & explosive hands from Keeanu Benton. Kid can move @ 312. pic.twitter.com/Su5dKwyACP— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 31, 2023
Olu Oluwatimi vs Keeanu Benton pic.twitter.com/Ku774tpKPO— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023
Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton running agility drills#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/rstWXfUaBD— Shaving Points Podcast (@shaving_pts_pod) January 31, 2023
Nobody has really blocked Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton yet— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 31, 2023
Just as “Jump Around” blasts through the speakers, #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton claims another victim, ripping through Oluwatimi.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2023
Entered the week as one of the best defensive prospects here and he hasn’t disappointed.
Benton’s violent hands earned him some love from fellow Badgers teammate Nick Herbig, who shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Sheeeeeeshhhhh that shi dirty bra @keeanu_benton https://t.co/P5kKUYFjOZ— Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) January 31, 2023
Looking to improve his draft stock, Benton will be a player to watch going forward during the week of Senior Bowl practices.
