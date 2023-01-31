 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Badgers DT Keeanu Benton flashing at Senior Bowl

Keeanu Benton is one of the players to watch at the Senior Bowl this week.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players depart for the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason, especially along the defensive side, with senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton amongst them.

Benton, a 6’4, 315-pound tackle who can play in the 1-tech or the 3-tech, was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where he is considered to be one of the better defensive players available.

With practices starting on Tuesday, check out some clips and comments on Benton during his first day there.

Benton’s violent hands earned him some love from fellow Badgers teammate Nick Herbig, who shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Looking to improve his draft stock, Benton will be a player to watch going forward during the week of Senior Bowl practices.

