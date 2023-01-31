 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star in-state TE

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers continued to bolster their 2024 class, adding three-star in-state tight end Robert Booker, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Booker becomes the third commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, including the second tight end after Wisconsin landed four-star Illinois native Grant Stec on Sunday.

Booker held 10 D-1 offers, including those from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big 10.

Ultimately, the Waunakee native remained home, committing to Wisconsin, as the Badgers continue to bolster that tight end position.

