BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star in-state TE

The Wisconsin Badgers continued to bolster their 2024 class, adding three-star in-state tight end Robert Booker, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.

#Badgers land their second 2024 TE with in-state three-star Robert Booker. https://t.co/wZRK95VOEz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) January 31, 2023

Booker becomes the third commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, including the second tight end after Wisconsin landed four-star Illinois native Grant Stec on Sunday.

Booker held 10 D-1 offers, including those from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big 10.

Ultimately, the Waunakee native remained home, committing to Wisconsin, as the Badgers continue to bolster that tight end position.