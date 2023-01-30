Wisconsin Bracketology: Where do the Badgers stand?

After an 11-2 start to the season, the Wisconsin Badgers have struggled as of late, dropping six of their last seven games, including three in a row to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins, and Northwestern Wildcats.

The recent slide has jeopardized their chances to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament, but is there still a strong chance for the Badgers to make it? Let’s evaluate the numbers.

Wisconsin ranks outside of the Top 64 in several important statistics: NET(74th), KenPom(70th), and BPI(69th).

Thus far, the Badgers have played eight Quadrant 1 games, six Quadrant 2 games, one Quadrant 1 game, and five Quadrant 4 games.

Their records? 2-6 in Quadrant 1, 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.

It’s clear they’ve struggled against top-tier opponents, which have mainly come from within the division in a tightly-packed Big 10 conference in regards to standings this season.

Going forward, the Badgers have four games in both of the top quadrants, as well as two games in Quadrant 3: the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

According to Bracket Matrix, despite the negative outlook, the Badgers are currently projected as an 11th seed in the tournament, which seems like their likeliest position at the moment.

DraftKings Sportsbook also believes that the Wisconsin Badgers will currently project into March Madness, having them ranked in their Top-64 in regards to championship odds, with the odds at +12000.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.