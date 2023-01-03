Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Minnesota: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday Night for their third game of conference play this season.

The Badgers, fresh off a five-game winning streak, have climbed to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll, while the Gophers have slid to 6-6 after a hot 4-1 start.

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Tuesday at 9 P.M. EST

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -12.5

Over/Under: 124.5

