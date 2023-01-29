 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 four-star TE

The Badgers bolstered their offense with a certain out-of-state player on Sunday.

RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers landed their second commit of the 2024 class, securing a commitment from four-star tight end Grant Stec out of Illinois.

Stec had earned an offer from the Badgers on August 8th, 2022 under the previous coaching staff, but was long connected to head coach Luke Fickell and his staff, who had been one of the earliest suitors when with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Stec is currently ranked as the fourth-best tight end in the 2024 class according to the ESPN 300, and fell within that 350-mile radius that Fickell had preached about in his introductory presser.

Stec joins four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer as the two lone commits in the 2024 class after cornerback Austin Alexander de-committed from the program earlier this week.

