Wisconsin men’s basketball: Live updates vs Illinois

#Badgers wave the white flag.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Kamari McGee subs in for Chucky Hepburn.
Rookie mistake from Connor Essegian, who steps out of bounds as he comes around a screen on an out-of-bounds play.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Immediately subbed out for Jordan Davis.#Badgers
Matthew Mayer keeps delivering killshots.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Up to 26 points over Illinois's 50 and extends lead to 11.#Badgers
#Badgers starting lineup is in with seven minutes left.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
They need a big spark. Illinois on a 10-0 run over last 2:51.
Wonder if Greg Gard pulls Connor Essegian here.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Only 1 point on 0/3 shooting and Illinois has attacked him defensively.
But, he has the offensive sparkplug that can turn on at any moment, which could be valuable down 43-37.#Badgers
If I'm Illinois, I go straight at Tyler Wahl with those four fouls.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Bold move: Greg Gard putting in Tyler Wahl with four fouls to replace Steven Crowl with 9:49 left.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
I love it. Need to keep that foot on the gas.#Badgers
Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl have four fouls with 10 minutes left.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Matthew Mayer up to 19 points of Illinois's 37 after that 3-pointer.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Shooting 7/15 from field. 4/9 from three.#Badgers
Chucky Hepburn is feeling himself.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
He needed that bounce-back game after a 3-shot effort against Maryland.
Has 8 second-half points and brings Wisconsin back into the fold with Tyler Wahl on the bench.#Badgers
What a turnaround for the #Badgers.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Two Chucky Hepburn threes and a Steven Crowl three gets the score to 34-33 Illinois.
Kohl Center is roaring.
Great shot from Chucky Hepburn for 3.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
But, that drive illustrates the issue with the #Badgers roster.
Several open shots passed up after good ball movement because Jordan Davis and Carter Gilmore aren't good shooters.
Leaves excess responsibility on Hepburn for the hero shot.
Some question foul calls on Tyler Wahl send him to the bench with four fouls. #Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Tyler Wahl with 7 quick second-half points.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Only furthers Greg Gard's decision to leave him on the bench for 15 minutes in that first half.#Badgers
That's an offensive foul, not a defensive foul on Tyler Wahl.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Jaden Epps wraps his arm around Wahl's body as he shuffles his feet. #Badgers
#Badgers are letting slip here in the second half.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Illinois with a 6-0 run and now up 32-20 on Wisconsin. Similar trend happened to begin the second half against the #Terrapins.
Connor Essegian has been pulled early in both halves today for Jordan Davis.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Tyler Wahl immediately back into the action with a contested layup.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Wisconsin needs his scoring if they're going to pull this out.#Badgers.
Would argue the same for Terrence Shannon, Illinois leading scorer, who played just six minutes.— Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) January 28, 2023
Odd, conservative moves from both coaching staffs.#Badgers https://t.co/teTdewf9NH
HALFTIME: Illinois 20, Wisconsin 16.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Just a poor game from the #Badgers execution-wise after Greg Gard arguably had his best half scheme-wise recently.
Good defensive sequence from Carter Gilmore, denying Dain Dainja a chance to score.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
But, Illinois gets the better of Wisconsin, with Jaden Epps blowing by Markus Illver for the layup.
20-16 Illinois with 30 seconds left.#Badgers
Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Steven Crowl, and Tyler Wahl are a combined 1/12 from the field.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
This might be the worst shooting game I've ever seen in my life.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Wisconsin and Illinois are a combined 13/54(24%) from the field.#Badgers
Terrance Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins have two shots combined.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Wisconsin: 6/26
Illinois: 6/23#Badgers
Steven Crowl hesitated and lost his shot opportunity, eventually getting blocked.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
The #Badgers offensive gameplan isn't the issue. Shots are being created and the movement is there.
Extremely poor execution.
Max Klesmit's confidence doesn't waver.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
After a 1/5 start, Klesmit connects with a three off the timeout. 13-9 #Badgers.
Chris Hodges beat off a spin move by Dain Dainja. Greg Gard didn't seem happy about it. #Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Carter Gilmore leads the #Badgers with 5 of their 8 points.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Really poor shooting from the #Badgers. Consistently seeing open looks and some flat-out misses.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
On the other hand, some really nice defense thus far, which had been lacking as of late.
Skyler Bell, Tanor Bortolini, Chimere Dike, C.J. Goetz, Jack Nelson, and Jordan Turner all at Wisconsin vs Illinois.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Earn a round of applause as they present the Guaranteed Rate Bowl trophy here at the Kohl Center.#Badgers
Ugly offensive showdown in Madison through the first 8 minutes:— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Wisconsin: 2/12
Illinois: 3/11#Badgers
Interested to see where the #Badgers get main offense from this 5:— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Kamari McGee
Connor Essegian
Jordan Davis
Carter Gilmore
Steven Crowl
What a freaking shot by Matthew Mayer.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Took a contested three-pointer over Max Klesmit and nailed it while getting fouled.#Badgers
#Badgers offense has been moving well. Gotten great looks. Just not connecting on those looks thus far.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
But better signs from the offense, while it's been strong defense thus far from Wisconsin.
Not a single touch for Coleman Hawkins in the first three minutes for Illinois.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Illinois attacking Connor Essegian defensively.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
So far resulting in zero points.#Badgers
First blown layup? First possession for the #Badgers on a miss from Tyler Wahl.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Biggest question of the game?— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
How do the #Badgers stop Coleman Hawkins? Truly a special talent for Illinois with his abilities as a tall forward.
Max Klesmit receives a loud ovation as he's announced in the starting lineup in his return.#Badgers— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Max Klesmit is back. pic.twitter.com/rFeBbpVKiC— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2023
Check in with live updates from the Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini at the Kohl Center!
