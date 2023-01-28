Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini, looking to get back on track after two consecutive losses: a blowout 73-55 loss to the Maryland Terrapins, as well as a disappointing 63-60 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday.

The Badgers have fallen to 12-7, including a measly 4-5 in the Big 10 following their loss earlier this week.

Can the Badgers bounce back in conference play against Illinois? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!