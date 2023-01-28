Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Illinois: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, fresh off a blowout 73-55 loss to the Maryland Terrapins after a close loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday.

The Badgers are expected to return starting guard Max Klesmit to the lineup, providing them some extra firepower as they look to snap their two-game losing streak.

Can the Badgers get back on track?

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX, Saturday at 2:00 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Illinois -1.5

Over/Under: 131.5

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 73-55 loss to Maryland

Illinois: 69-60 win over Ohio State