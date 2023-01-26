Wisconsin transfer K Nathanial Vakos shares video of long practice field goal

The Wisconsin Badgers had several different additions to their offense and defense via the transfer portal, but made a key move for special teams: landing Ohio Bobcats kicker Nathanial Vakos.

Vakos, a freshman All-American in 2022, made 22/27 field goals for Ohio this past season, including a 56 and a 55-yarder, displaying his strong leg.

The Badgers struggled at the kicker position last year, as starter Vito Calvaruso was injured, prompting walk-on freshman Nate Van Zelst to earn the starting role.

Van Zelst made 11/14 field goals in 2022, but didn’t make a single field goal over 50 yards, while missing three kicks inside the 40-yard line.

Vakos shared a glimpse of what’s to come on Wednesday, posting a long practice field goal to his Twitter at Wisconsin’s practice facility.

Could we see Wisconsin attempt 50+ yard field goals in 2022? With Vakos’s leg, that certainly could become a reality.