2024 three-star CB recruit de-commits from Wisconsin amid other offers

The Wisconsin Badgers faced some negative recruiting news for the first time in a while, as 2024 three-star defensive back Austin Alexander announced his intentions to de-commit from the program on Wednesday.

Alexander’s announcement comes after Wisconsin Badgers hosted their junior day last weekend, and leaves the program with one 2024 recruit at the moment: four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

As for his decision, the timing of Alexander’s choice is something to note, as the Illinois product recently earned offers from the USC Trojans, amongst other schools.

Why did he de-commit?

Alexander’s original decision was under the prior coaching staff, as he was the first player to commit to the program for the 2024 class, but his mind shifted after the Badgers changed head coaches to Luke Fickell, as he wants to keep an open mind when developing new relationships, according to 247’s Allen Trieu.

“When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,” Alexander said, via 247 Sports.

While Wisconsin is still in the mix for the cornerback, it’s sensible that Alexander will have an open mind, especially as he earns more offers from D-1 schools.