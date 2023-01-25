Podcast: How has Luke Fickell changed the Badgers?

Unfortunately, the Bucky’s 5th Quarter podcast is no longer running with SB Nation, but don’t worry, the podcast will continue, but under different links.

I will be hosting the podcast moving forward, with special guests joining me on certain episodes, where we’ll dive into the latest on Wisconsin sports, focusing on the football and basketball programs.

Be sure to follow the “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show” on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or Spotify to keep up with the latest on the Badgers!

On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi discusses the Wisconsin Badgers football program, including the impact of Luke Fickell in his short tenure. Then, he discusses the recent slide with the men’s basketball team, and how they can get back on track.

The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below.

You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.