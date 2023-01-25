Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Maryland: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday night, fresh off a 63-60 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday.

The Badgers had gotten off a three-game losing streak previously, defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions by the same score after dropping games to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Hoosiers over the past few weeks.

Can the Badgers get back on track?

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. EST

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: XFINITY Center

Line: Maryland -5.5

Over/Under: 125.5

Read here for a preview of tonight’s matchup, as well as a prediction from our staff on the game.