Utah hires former Wisconsin WRs coach Alvis Whitted to same role

The Utah Utes have officially hired former Wisconsin Badgers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted to their staff under the same role, the school announced on Tuesday.

Welcome @CoachWhitted to the Utah family!



Whitted had spent the last three seasons with the Badgers, helping develop current NFL wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, as well as the current crop of wideouts in Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.

Prior to his time with the Badgers, Whitted saw success with the Green Bay Packers during his lone season there in 2019, as well as with the Colorado State Rams from 2012-2018, where he coached wideouts Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup, who both earned a spot as first-team All-Americans and Biletnikoff finalists during their collegiate careers.

Whitted played in the NFL from 1998-2006 before his coaching career, serving stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Oakland Raiders.