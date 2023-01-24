USC offers 2024 Wisconsin three-star CB commit

Austin Alexander was the first commit that the Wisconsin Badgers landed in their 2024 class, announcing his intentions on October 31st, 2022, and remaining 100% committed after the team hired Luke Fickell as their new head coach away from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

However, as the 2024 class becomes more enlightened with Junior Day having passed, the 2024 three-star cornerback is gaining traction in the recruiting cycle, as the USC Trojans offered a scholarship to Alexander on Monday, per his Twitter.

In addition, Alexander picked up an offer from the University of Northern Illinois on Monday.

The 6’1, 165-pound cornerback from Marion Catholic High School visited Wisconsin this past weekend, and now currently has six offers: Wisconsin, Illinois, USC, Nebraska, Miami(OH), and Northern Illinois.