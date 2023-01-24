USC offers 2024 Wisconsin three-star CB commit

Austin Alexander was the first commit that the Wisconsin Badgers landed in their 2024 class, announcing his intentions on October 31st, 2022, and remaining 100% committed after the team hired Luke Fickell as their new head coach away from the Cincinnati Bearcats.
1000% Committed ⚪️ #GoBadgers #WisconsinFootball @CoachAlvah @PoteatCoach @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/EXkoHtTzlS— Austin Alexander (@Aaustin05) October 31, 2022
However, as the 2024 class becomes more enlightened with Junior Day having passed, the 2024 three-star cornerback is gaining traction in the recruiting cycle, as the USC Trojans offered a scholarship to Alexander on Monday, per his Twitter.
After a great conversation with @CoachDee_USC I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Southern California!!#USC @LopezMchs @coolc815 @CoachFlemingMC @dabestscout2 @MCHS__FBALL pic.twitter.com/734mdlPpkU— Austin Alexander (@Aaustin05) January 24, 2023
In addition, Alexander picked up an offer from the University of Northern Illinois on Monday.
The 6’1, 165-pound cornerback from Marion Catholic High School visited Wisconsin this past weekend, and now currently has six offers: Wisconsin, Illinois, USC, Nebraska, Miami(OH), and Northern Illinois.
