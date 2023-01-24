Wisconsin Basketball: Max Klesmit likely out vs Maryland

It appears that the Wisconsin Badgers will remain short-handed when they travel to face the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, as guard Max Klesmit is expected to miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury, per head coach Greg Gard.

“More than likely [that Klesmit won’t be available], yeah.” Gard said. “We don’t know for sure, but he’s still back on campus.”

The Badgers flew to Maryland late on Monday following their loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, but Klesmit remains in Madison while tending to his injury.

The Badgers haven’t seen much success with a starter out this season, going 11-2 with their complete starting five and 1-4 when at least one is missing from the starting lineup.

That very well may continue against Maryland, as Klesmit doesn’t appear likely to play at the moment, which would force Wisconsin to be without one of their best, if not the best, on-ball defenders on the team.