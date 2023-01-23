Wisconsin Weekly: Recap of the weekend’s sports

To share some love with the rest of Wisconsin’s sports, Bucky’s 5th Quarter will be doing a weekly article recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams.

Women’s Hockey

Wisconsin’s women’s hockey enjoyed a successful weekend, defeating the Minnesota State Mavericks twice to sweep the season series.

First, on Saturday, the Badgers enjoyed a 2-1 win on Saturday, with Britta Curl and Lacey Eden each scoring a goal, which was their 15th of the season, respectively.

With the win, the Badgers stopped a five-game slide that had dropped them to 16-7 in the standings, and to an opponent they had seen success against earlier in the season.

Then, the Badgers put an emphatic finish to the weekend with a 6-0 win over the Mavericks on Sunday, sweeping the four-game season series, with Wisconsin having six different scorers in the game: Britta Curl, Lacey Eden, Clare Enright, Caroline Harvey, Grace Shirley, and Casey O’Brien.

The lady Badgers will now face off against St. Thomas next Sunday.

Men’s Hockey

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team split their weekend series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, cruising forward in a 4-0 win on Saturday before losing 2-0 at the Kohl Center.

With the 1-1 weekend, the Badgers are now 7-10 on the season, but only 3-11 in the conference.

But, they did earn their first win over the Buckeyes this season after two losses to begin the year, ending the season series at 1-3.

Women’s Basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team continued their recent slide, dropping games against the Maryland Terrapins and Penn State Nittany Lions this past week.

Against Maryland, the Badgers struggled to defend, as the Terrapins shot 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from three, while Wisconsin connected on just 41.7% of their shots, although they were efficient from deep.

The Badgers lost by just five to the Nittany Lions, with Penn State’s 18 free throws becoming the deciding factor in the game.

With the two losses, the Badgers are now 6-14 on the season, including 2-7 in conference play.