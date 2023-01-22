Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern rescheduled for Monday evening

The Wisconsin Badgers will indeed play against the Northwestern Wildcats, but on Monday evening instead after COVID-19 protocols forced a postponement to the originally schedule time on Saturday.

The Wildcats were forced to postpone their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week for the reason, making this their first game in a week.

The Badgers are coming off a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions, snapping a three-game losing streak, and will look to gain some in-conference momentum against the Wildcats on Monday at 5:30 PM Central Time.

