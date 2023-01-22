 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern rescheduled for Monday evening

The Badgers have a resolution after their game against the Wildcats was postponed on Saturday.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers will indeed play against the Northwestern Wildcats, but on Monday evening instead after COVID-19 protocols forced a postponement to the originally schedule time on Saturday.

The Wildcats were forced to postpone their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week for the reason, making this their first game in a week.

The Badgers are coming off a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions, snapping a three-game losing streak, and will look to gain some in-conference momentum against the Wildcats on Monday at 5:30 PM Central Time.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!

