Wisconsin in Top 10 amongst transfer team rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers sent shockwaves through college football on November 27th, 2022, when they hired Luke Fickell away from the Cincinnati Bearcats to become their next head coach.

Upon the hiring, it was expected that a lot of change would occur, both coming in and going out of the program.

Thus far, Wisconsin has benefitted from that situation, roster-wise, as the Badgers have inserted 13 new transfers to the program, solidifying a team that faced middling results in 2022.

With the influx of new talent, where does Wisconsin fall in the 2023 transfer rankings?

The Badgers added at several positions of need in the offseason, filling in admirably at quarterback and wide receiver following the hiring of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, as they acquired three new signal-callers in their 2023 transfer class and four new receivers.

Here is their entire 2023 transfer class:

QB Nick Evers(Oklahoma Sooners)

QB Tanner Mordecai(SMU Mustangs)

QB Braedyn Locke(Mississippi State Bulldogs)

WR Bryson Green(Oklahoma State Cowboys)

WR C.J. Williams(USC Trojans)

WR Quincy Burroughs(Cincinnati Bearcats)

WR Will Pauling(Cincinnati Bearcats)

OL Jake Renfro(Cincinnati Bearcats)

OL Joe Huber(Cincinnati Bearcats)

DE/OLB Jeff Pietrowski(Michigan State Spartans)

DE Darian Varner(Temple Owls)

DB Jason Maitre(Boston College Golden Eagles)

K Nathanial Vakos(Ohio Bobcats)

With their 13 transfers, 247 Sports ranked the Badgers as the No. 8 transfer class, behind LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, USC, SMU, and UCLA.

On3 believes that Wisconsin’s class is stronger, ranking them as the No. 4 transfer class, behind only Colorado, UCLA, and Auburn.

With the first transfer cycle officially complete, what are your thoughts on the transfer class, Badgers fans?