Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers dominate Purdue 28-9

The Wisconsin Badgers took down the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, earning their first conference win of the season and improving to 7-4, while knocking their opponent out of the Top 25.

Following losses to the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 28 Illinois Fighting Illini, and No. 8 Michigan Wolverines, the Badgers were desperate for a conference win, and got one in impressive fashion on Friday.

The Badgers fell into an early hole with two straight losses via decision, but, fueled by upsets from No. 26 Joey Zargo and No. 18 Garrett Model, Wisconsin spearheaded a comeback, ultimately dominating with a 28-9 win.

Zargo began the comeback with a victory over No. 15 Parker Filius with a 7-4 decision, which was followed by an impressive performance from Model two matches later, who defeated No. 3 Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds via a 4-3 decision.

Here are the full results from Wisconsin’s 28-9 win over Purdue, listed by weight class.

125: Eric Barnett (WIS) loses to #10 Matt Ramos (PUR) via Dec. 4-3 | 0-3

133: Nicolar Rivera (WIS) loses to Dustin Norris (PUR) via Dec. 7-3 | 0-6

141: #26 Joseph Zargo (WIS) over #15 Parker Filius (PUR) via Dec. 7-4 | 3-6

149: #2 Austin Gomez (WIS) over Jaden Reynolds (PUR) via Tech Fall 24-6 5:48 | 8-6

157: #18 Garrett Model (WIS) over #3 Kendall Coleman (PUR) via Dec. 4-3 | 11-6

165: #6 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Cooper Noehre (PUR) via Fall 5:48 | 17-6

174: Josh Otto (WIS) loses to Brody Baumann (PUR) via Dec. 10-6 | 17-9

184: Tyler Dow (WIS) over Ben Vanadia (PUR) via Dec. 6-0 | 20-9

197: #13 Braxton Amos (WIS) over Hayden Filipovich (PUR) via Tech Fall 16-1 4:53 | 25-9

285: #11 Trent Hillger (WIS) over Hayden Copass (PUR) via Dec. 2-0 | 28-9

With the victory, the Badgers will look to uplift their conference record in a bout against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday at the UW Field House.