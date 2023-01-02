Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers rise up to No. 14 in AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers were ranked No. 14 in the new AP Poll released Monday, beginning their new year with an improved ranking.

The Badgers had one game this week: a 76-66 win over the Western Michigan Broncos at the Kohl Center.

Center Steven Crowl led the charge with a career-high 25 points on 80% efficiency to push the Badgers past the Broncos after both sides were competitive for the majority of the first half.

Wisconsin has become the second-highest-ranked Big 10 team, coming behind No. 1 Purdue, with No. 15 Indiana and No. 24 Ohio State rounding out the rest of the ranked Big 10 teams.

The Badgers face only conference teams for the remainder of the season, with Minnesota being their next opponent at the Kohl Center on Tuesday.

Wisconsin has two games this week: vs Minnesota, and at Illinois.