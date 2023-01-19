 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern cancelled

The Badgers will not have a weekend game after their bout versus Northwestern was cancelled.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers announced on Thursday that their game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday will not occur, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

While the two teams will look to reschedule their game, Wisconsin is left without a weekend game, as Badgers officials said there will not be a non-conference in place of Northwestern.

The official announcement comes after comments from head coach Greg Gard, who shared his belief that the game would not be played prior to Wisconsin’s 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“We don’t think it’s going to happen,” Gard said. “I learned a little bit about it this morning.”

Currently, Wisconsin’s next game appears to be next week against the Maryland Terrapins next Wednesday as of now.

