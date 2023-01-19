Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern cancelled

The Wisconsin Badgers announced on Thursday that their game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday will not occur, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

UPDATE: Saturday's game at Northwestern will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.



The two schools will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.



MORE | https://t.co/Za7rAP7vMW pic.twitter.com/LcL0rfmRu6 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 20, 2023

While the two teams will look to reschedule their game, Wisconsin is left without a weekend game, as Badgers officials said there will not be a non-conference in place of Northwestern.

The official announcement comes after comments from head coach Greg Gard, who shared his belief that the game would not be played prior to Wisconsin’s 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“We don’t think it’s going to happen,” Gard said. “I learned a little bit about it this morning.”

Currently, Wisconsin’s next game appears to be next week against the Maryland Terrapins next Wednesday as of now.