Wisconsin Football: Luke Fickell’s entire 2022-2023 coaching staff

The Wisconsin Badgers hired Youngstown State assistant Devon Spalding as their new running backs coach, completing Luke Fickell’s coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season.

Here is the list of every assistant for Fickell in his first season, as well as where they came from.

Offense

Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks: Phil Longo(North Carolina Tar Heels)

Running Backs: Devon Spaulding(Youngstown State Penguins)

Wide Receivers/Associate head coach: Mike Brown(Cincinnati Bearcats)

Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator: Gino Guidugli(Cincinnati Bearcats)

Offensive Line: Jack Bickell(North Carolina Tar Heels)

Defense

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers: Mike Tressel(Cincinnati Bearcats)

Defensive Line: Greg Scruggs(New York Jets)

Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Mitchell(Grand Valley State Lakers)

Cornerbacks: Paul Haynes(Minnesota Gophers)

Safeties/Special Teams: Colin Hitschler(Cincinnati Bearcats)