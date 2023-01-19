Wisconsin Football: Badgers hiring young, rising RBs coach

The Wisconsin Badgers are hiring Youngstown State Penguins assistant Devon Spalding as their new running backs coach, according to FootballScoop.

Spalding comes to the Badgers after three years with Youngstown State as an assistant running backs coach.

He and head coach Luke Fickell have a history as the young coach was a graduate assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2019 before moving to Youngstown State.

Spalding has done impressive work in his short stint with Youngstown State, helping develop top running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who rushed for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns on seven yards per carry this season.

Prior to his time with Fickell, Spalding was a running back with the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2014-2018, where he rushed for 1,457 yards and 13 touchdowns on 307 attempts.

With the hiring of Spalding as Wisconsin’s new running backs coach, the Badgers have a complete staff for 2022, which is a complete revamp of the former coaching staff.