Wisconsin Basketball: Game at Northwestern in question due to COVID

The Wisconsin Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions yesterday, propelling them to a 12-5 record, as well as a 4-3 conference record, good for fifth in the Big 10.

However, they may not have a chance to build on that momentum in the near future, as their game on Saturday is currently in question due to COVID issues with the Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team.

The Wildcats were forced to postpone their Tuesday game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, citing “COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program” as the reason.

Head coach Greg Gard expressed doubt that the matchup would occur prior to Wisconsin’s win on Tuesday.

“We don’t think it’s going to happen,” Gard said. “I learned a little bit about it this morning.”

While a postponement or a new opponent could occur, Wisconsin’s next game appears to be next week against the Maryland Terrapins as of now.