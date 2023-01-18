Jake Renfro: Luke Fickell’s replacement for Badgers C Joe Tippmann

Luke Fickell has been known for his high-powered offensive system that lead Cincinnati to a 48-15 overall record in 5 years as the Bearcats’ Head Coach.

Don’t worry Badger fans.

Eight of those losses came in his first year rebuilding the Bearcats program.

The Wisconsin Badgers don’t need rebuilding, they need retooling.

The offensive line is losing a key player in Joe Tippman, who is projected to be drafted high in the 2023 NFL Draft. His super athleticism will have teams raving over him.

So, it’s a good thing that Fickell is well known as a great recruiter.

Thus far, he has landed thirteen transfers, which rank 8th overall among all schools’ transfer commits.

In that transfer class, Fickell brought his anchor for the offensive line in Jake Renfro. Renfro was recruited by Fickell out of high school.

Since joining Fickell, Renfro has become a very strong center for Fickell’s explosive offense.

Renfro started 13 games in 2021 and 6 starts in the shortened 2020 season. However, he missed the 2022 season due to an injury.

The offense behind Renfro at center in 2021 averaged 6.71 yards per play, which ranked 9th in the country. The offense scored 36.9 points per game ranking 11th overall in the nation.

EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE!

Renfro was recognized in 2021 for his stellar play by being named the top center in the AAC, as he was named an All-AAC First Team.

Renfro has big shoes to fill after 2022 sidelined him due to a knee injury, but he is more than capable of filling those shoes in an offense he is familiar with.